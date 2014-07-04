Parents of teen killed by train suing Amtrak

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - The parents of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed by a train in 2012 has filed a lawsuit claiming Amtrak's crew was negligent when they didn't slow down in time to avoid striking the child.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1xmDjWv ) reports Cameron Vennard of Oakland was killed May 30, 2012, by the Missouri River Runner that was headed from St. Louis to Kansas City. Cameron was using a popular shortcut to downtown Kirkwood where he was planning to meet friends when he was killed.

Police have said Cameron was wearing earphones and probably didn't hear the train approaching him from behind.

The lawsuit filed late last month asks for unspecified damages.

A spokeswoman on Thursday said Amtrak does not comment on pending legal matters.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.