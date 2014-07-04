Driver cited for DUI after Crittenden County crash

A driver was injured and cited for driving under the influence in a crash Friday morning in Crittenden County.

Kentucky State Police say Danny A. Fowler, 39, of Marion, Ky., was driving his truck south on Fords Ferry Road just after 8 a.m. when he lost control and ran off the road.

Fowler then overcorrected, crossed the road and hit an embankment.



He was taken to a local hospital and then flown to an Evansville, Indiana hospital for treatment.

Fowler was charged with DUI, second offense, and was cited to court due to his injuries.



There were no passengers involved in the crash.

