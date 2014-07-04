Heartland Cooks - Perry's Garden-to-Table Spinach, Sesame & Salmon Salad

This week's Heartland Cook says eating locally-grown produce is better for you and help support the local economy

This week Heartland Cook Perry Byrd from Eddy Grove Vineyard in Princeton, Kentucky prepares a meal that’s good for your body and your community.

Perry says buying locally-grown produce from small farms helps to support the local economy. He also says it’s better for you; the less time between the farm and your table, the less likely key nutrients will be lost.

Perry’s Garden-to-Table Spinach, Sesame & Salmon salad is packed with health benefits, but it’s certainly not short on flavor.

This salad combines the savory tastes of sesame and egg with a lightly sweet crunch of beets that makes a perfect lunch or dinner with or without the salmon.

Note: in the video Perry prepares two salads, but the recipe actually makes four.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. fresh Spinach

6 large Beets

1 ½ cups Sesame Salad Dressing (recipe below)

1 Tablespoon Sesame Seeds

1 medium Red Onion

4 Hard-boiled Eggs

4 4-6 oz. Salmon Filets

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Lemon

1 teaspoon Garlic (minced)

1 teaspoon Ginger (freshly grated)

Salt & pepper (to taste)

Sesame Salad Dressing:

½ cup Sesame Oil

½ cup Rice Vinegar

½ cup Soy Sauce

1 Tablespoon ground ginger

Directions:

Peel beets and cut into thin strips. In a large bowl, combine washed spinach, beets, red onion and sesame seeds. Generously cover with sesame salad dressing. Toss and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium high heat. Add grated ginger and minced garlic to the skillet and sauté until fragrant.

Add skin-less salmon filets to skillet. Squeeze the juice of one lemon on top of the salmon filets. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Cover skillet and cook salmon on medium high. After 4 to 4 ½ minutes has passed, flip salmon filets, place the lid back on and remove the skillet from heat. Allow the salmon to continue to cook off the burner in the skillet for an additional 2-3 minutes.

Toss your spinach and beet salad once more. Divide salad evenly on four plates. Slice fully-cooled Hard-boiled eggs and top each salad with one egg.

Top each salad with one salmon filet and garnish with additional sesame seeds to complete the look and flavor.

Enjoy!

