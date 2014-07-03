Rapid Fire with Frydman: Jared McDonald - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rapid Fire with Frydman: Jared McDonald

MARION, IL (KFVS) -

This week's "Rapid Fire with Frydman" takes us to Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois where Josh goes one-on-one with Southern Illinois Miners utilityman Jared McDonald to talk bad baseball promotions, favorite ballpark food and go-to wedding songs.

