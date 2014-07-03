Driver, 11-year-old passenger injured in crash on Illinois 141

A woman and an 11-year-old girl were injured in a crash on Illinois 141 at U.S. 45 on Thursday, July 3 around 6:22 p.m.



According to Illinois State Police, Darla M. Graham, 35, of Harrisburg, Ill., was driving a black 2007 BMW westbound on Illinois 141 when she failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 45.



Police say the car left the road and went airborne, hitting several trees. It came to a rest down an embankment.



Graham was air lifted from the scene by a medical helicopter to an Indiana hospital. Her 11-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.



Police say both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.



They say charges are pending.



