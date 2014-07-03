Violent crime task force makes 6 arrests

Six people were arrested on Thursday, July 3 in connection with a focused effort by the Southeast Missouri Violent Crime Task Force.



According to the task force, Elijah Burleson, 18, from Cape Girardeau, Mo. was one of the six arrested.



Burleson was charged with robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action for a robbery that happened at 1101 William. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.



The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is continuing investigations into both homicides and other violent crimes that have happened in Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County.



If anyone has information about a homicide or other violent crime, you can call Cape Girardeau Crime Stoppers at 573-339-6312.



