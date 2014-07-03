51-year-old Tenn. woman facing charges following police chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

51-year-old Tenn. woman facing charges following police chase

Police say a Tennessee woman faces drug and other charges after a police chase Thursday in Calloway County, Kentucky. 

A Kentucky State trooper was on routine patrol when he saw a Toyota speeding on US 641 south at shortly after 2:05 p.m. on Thursday.

The trooper turned on his emergency equipment and chased the vehicle which was traveling north towards Murray. 

KSP says the vehicle then sped up and turned onto Tabard Drive and accelerated again trying to outrun the trooper, according to KSP. 

The car stopped in the vicinity of Spring Creek Drive, where the trooper made contact with the driver, Teresa G. Bayless, 51, of Puryear, Tennessee. 

After administering field sobriety tests, troopers say Bayless was booked into the Calloway County Detention Center and was charged with: speeding 26 mph or greater, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), reckless driving, driving under the influence 1st offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, failure of owner to maintain insurance, and prescription of controlled substance not in proper container.

The investigation continues by KSP.

