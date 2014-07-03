5 staff members attacked, Menard Correctional Center on lockdown

Five staff members at Menard Correctional Center were attacked by several inmates on Thursday, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.



Ty Peterson, staff representative for AFSCME, said the attack happened at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 3 in the dietary department.



He said two food supervisors, two correctional officers and one sergeant were all hurt and taken to outside hospitals.



Peterson said the injuries are not serious, but some of those injured may have fractured or broken bones.



He said this was not an inmate on inmate attack that they were breaking up. This was a direct attack on the employees.



According to the Illinois Department of Corrections website, Menard Correctional Center is on lockdown.



