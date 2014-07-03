KSP arrests man for allegedly biting officer, running from traffic stop

Kentucky State Police say they arrested a man after he allegedly bit a police officer while trying to run from a routine traffic stop.



Jake R. Wildharber, 20, of LaCenter, Ky. was charged with driving under the influence first offense, fleeing and evading police first degree and third degree assault. He was taken to the Ballard County Jail.



According to KSP, while on a routine patrol an officer saw a white Volkswagon driving reckless. The officer pulled the vehicle over on Cunningham Road at about 11:43 p.m. on July 2.



The officer conducted a field sobriety test on the driver, Wildharber, when he ran away into a wooded area. The officer chased him into the woods as police say Wildharber continued to ignore orders to stop.



Police say the officer used his stun gun; however, Wildharber continued to resist. During the confrontation, police say Wildharber bit the officer on the hand and tried to take the officer's baton off of his belt.



Wildharber was eventually subdued. An off-duty McCracken County deputy jailer, who overheard a call for assistance, arrived at the scene and helped with the arrest.



KSP said Wildharber was treated and released from a Paducah hospital for minor injuries he received during the arrest.



