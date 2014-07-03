Going to the pool this holiday weekend? First, find out what’s in the water

“If there's one thing you want to keep stable in your water, it's the PH,” Watson said.

Do you ever wonder what's floating around you when you're floating around the pool? Aquatic Supervisor for the City of Cape Girardeau Patrick Watson says the water at city pools are tested every two hours.

“We’ve got an ideal PH of 7.4 and a chorine level right around a 3.0,” Watson said.

He says it’s important to know what’s in the water in order to ensure safety.

“For bather comfort and public health, it's important to know what's going on in your water," Watson said.

Testing the water with the testing kit only takes a few minutes, but it tells a lot.

“Free chlorine, total chlorine, PH, and water clarity as well," Watson said.

Those are all things that can affect your little swimmer's health and safety.

“Sometimes the water gets cloudy based on the volume of people, sunscreen and body oil all mixing and if it gets too cloudy we can no longer see the bottom,” Matt Leimer, the safety manager at Cape Splash said.

This doesn’t only apply to commercial or city pools. If you have a pool at your home, it's important that you check that water as well. Watson checked a residential pool that had turned green because of lack of treatment.

“If there's one thing you want to keep stable in your water, it's the PH,” Watson said.

“[It’s] not good,” Watson said.

Watson says the low PH levels caused the pool to turn green. Of course, that’s not ideal for swimming.

That's why parents say they're glad workers like Watson are keeping an eye on the water at the city pools.

“With bacteria and the high temperatures we've had everyday but today I think that's a great idea and they do a great job,” Lisa Budslick said.

“As a mother and an aunt that obviously makes me feel good and comfortable knowing they stay on top of these things for the safety of the kids." Kelly Ressel said.

It makes the kids happy too.

Workers at the Cape Girardeau County Health department say they run similar tests on other pools in town like hotels and apartment buildings.

