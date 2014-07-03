Going to the pool this holiday weekend? First, find out what’s i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Going to the pool this holiday weekend? First, find out what’s in the water

“For bather comfort and public health, it's important to know what's going on in your water," Watson said. “For bather comfort and public health, it's important to know what's going on in your water," Watson said.
parents say they're glad workers like Watson are keeping an eye on the water at the city pools. parents say they're glad workers like Watson are keeping an eye on the water at the city pools.
“If there's one thing you want to keep stable in your water, it's the PH,” Watson said. “If there's one thing you want to keep stable in your water, it's the PH,” Watson said.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Do you ever wonder what's floating around you when you're floating around the pool? Aquatic Supervisor for the City of Cape Girardeau Patrick Watson says the water at city pools are tested every two hours.

“We’ve got an ideal PH of 7.4 and a chorine level right around a 3.0,” Watson said.

He says it’s important to know what’s in the water in order to ensure safety.

“For bather comfort and public health, it's important to know what's going on in your water," Watson said.

Testing the water with the testing kit only takes a few minutes, but it tells a lot.

“Free chlorine, total chlorine, PH, and water clarity as well," Watson said.

Those are all things that can affect your little swimmer's health and safety.

“Sometimes the water gets cloudy based on the volume of people, sunscreen and body oil all mixing and if it gets too cloudy we can no longer see the bottom,” Matt Leimer, the safety manager at Cape Splash said.

This doesn’t only apply to commercial or city pools. If you have a pool at your home, it's important that you check that water as well. Watson checked a residential pool that had turned green because of lack of treatment.

“If there's one thing you want to keep stable in your water, it's the PH,” Watson said.

“[It’s] not good,” Watson said.

Watson says the low PH levels caused the pool to turn green. Of course, that’s not ideal for swimming.

That's why parents say they're glad workers like Watson are keeping an eye on the water at the city pools.

“With bacteria and the high temperatures we've had everyday but today I think that's a great idea and they do a great job,” Lisa Budslick said.

“As a mother and an aunt that obviously makes me feel good and comfortable knowing they stay on top of these things for the safety of the kids." Kelly Ressel said.

It makes the kids happy too.

Workers at the Cape Girardeau County Health department say they run similar tests on other pools in town like hotels and apartment buildings.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:26 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    •   
Powered by Frankly