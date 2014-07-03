Officers in 2 states search for armed, dangerous man - 5 staff members attacked at Menard Correctional Center

Do you understand the language of food labels? One woman broke the code and has lost almost 100 pounds.

Women in Du Quoin opened the Library of Arts to teach people of all ages the benefits of art.

Officers in Missouri and Arkansas are looking for Richard Malone. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Good evening,

Todd Tumminia was in Poplar Bluff, Mo. where members of law enforcement in Missouri and Arkansas are asking for your help finding a man believed to be armed and dangerous. On Wednesday morning they say Richard Malone broke into his parents house and allegedly held them at gun point after his father refused to give him money.



Many of you will probably be enjoying the nice weather this holiday weekend, and you might want to include you pets in the fun. However, tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10, Nichole Cartmell will explain why you might want to keep your pets away from the fireworks.



Five staff members at Menard Correctional Center were attacked by inmates on Thursday, according to a representative with AFSCME. He said this was not an inmate on inmate attack that they were breaking up, but a direct attack on the employees.



The search resumed on Thursday for a Livingston County man missing since Wednesday. The county EMA said 60-year-old J.P. Lyles was last seen at the Canal Campground around noon. Mollie Lair was there as volunteers met and continued searching. She’ll have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A new Illinois law taking effect this week will determine your kids start kindergarten. Children in Illinois must now start kindergarten by the time they are six years old. The cut off age used to be seven. Giacomo Luca talked to a pre-school teacher about this change. Hear what she has to say, coming up.



Do you ever wonder what's floating around you when you're floating around the pool? Kadee Brosseau talked to Patrick Watson, aquatic supervisor for the city of Cape Girardeau, who says it's important to know what's in the water in order to ensure safety.



The words glazed, smothered and fried make food sound tasty, but you can also probably tell they aren't healthy choices. Christy Millweard talked to a woman who has cracked the code for the language of labels.



A group of women in Du Quoin are dedicated to teaching people of all ages the benefits of art. It started with an idea and a passion for paint. Allison Twaits talked to them about the Library of Arts in Du Quoin. You can click here for the story.



One person is in custody after someone left a suspicious package inside the McDonalds in Perryville on Thursday morning. Police say an employee reported the suspect made a comment about “blowing our heads off” while sitting at a table with a large backpack.

Authorities were on the scene of a building collapse on Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident.

A judge found probable cause against Justin Ross Harris, the father is accused in the death of his 22-month-old son left in a hot car. His bond was also denied on Thursday afternoon.

Residents along the Carolina coast are waiting with crossed-fingers for Hurricane Arthur to take a predicted turn out into the Atlantic. Outer bands from the storm are onto land near Wilmington, NC, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS