Suspicious package at McDonald's - Building collapse - Search for missing man

It was a scary situation in Perryville, Missouri this morning: One person was taken into custody after someone left a suspicious package inside the McDonalds restaurant.

And, get this - authorities were on the scene of a building collapse on Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau. We'll tell you what we know tonight at 6:05.

The search resumes Thursday for a Livingston County man missing since Wednesday. Mollie Lair is live with the latest information.

Here are some Fourth of July events in the Heartland for 2014. If you have an event that is not listed, email news@kfvs12.com with the details.

How safe is the pool water your kids are swimming in? Kadee Brosseau explains tonight on Heartland News at 5:00.

Trending on Facebook: A judge found probably cause against Justin Ross Harris, the father who is accused in the death of his 22-month-old son left in a hot car.

Authorities are searching for an Arkansas man who is considered armed and dangerous.

And, Scott County, Mo. Sheriff Rick Walter is asking for the public's help in bringing a wanted man into custody.

The ex-husband who allegedly shot an acting postmaster at a Missouri post office Wednesday afternoon has died.

Dyersburg, Tenn. Police are investigating a possible stabbing death.

Some of you may see a higher electric bill soon. Learn more at 5:06.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers will be doing an evaluation after a landslide at a Columbus, Kentucky park.

What secret could be lying in the words describing your food? Christy Millweard is live at 6:00 with the story.

Grant Dade says cool tonight and a sunny Independence Day is on tap!

Josh Frydman will have Cardinals-Giants baseball highlights!

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

