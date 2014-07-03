Spokesperson: KY park safe, open after landslide

The U.S. Corps of Engineers will be doing an evaluation after a landslide at a Columbus, Kentucky park.



According to Gil Lawson with the Kentucky Department of Tourism, a recent landslide at Columbus-Belmont Civil War State Park did not damage buildings, but the park has moved a fence back due to the slide.



He said the park is safe and open.



The state park is on top of a hill and used to be an old Civil War fort. It is located along the Mississippi River.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.