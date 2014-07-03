Morning crash injures western KY woman

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says deputies responded to a one-vehicle collision Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

It happened in the 2900 block of KY 384.

Witnesses told officers that a Toyota hatchback, operated by 69-year-old Mary Courtney of Dublin, was eastbound on KY 384 and dropped off the roadway in a curve.

She overcorrected and went off the opposite side of the roadway where she struck a culvert. Courtney was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by members of the Mayfield Fire Department.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Mayfield Fire Department.

