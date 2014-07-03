KSP releases June crime report

Kentucky State Police have released the following numbers for June 2014:

· Criminal Cases Opened 84

· Criminal Arrests 242

· Citations Written 1839

· Speed 805

· Seatbelt 231

· Child Restraint 27

· Collisions Investigated 45

· Fatalities (investigated by KSP) 1

· Calls for Service 698

· DUI Arrests 27

Throughout the month, Troopers from the Mayfield Kentucky State Police Post will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 1 District.

State police use the traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety.

