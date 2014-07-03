KSP raising money for memorial

Kentucky State Police is launching a fundraising effort to build a memorial that will honor all KSP troopers who currently serve and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

The project is sponsored by the Kentucky State Police Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association (CAAA).

It will include a seven-and-a-half foot tall bronze statue of a trooper that will be centrally located at the new KSP Training Academy in Frankfort, Kentucky.

KSP is partnering with the CAAA to raise funds to build the memorial, as tax dollars will not be used to support this effort.

Some members plan a 25 mile honor hike in the Grand Canyon in August to raise funds.

