2 squad cars hit after chase in Energy

Two Energy, Illinois squad cars were damaged after a man lead police on a chase Wednesday night.



Victor Shea, 28, of Herrin faces a number of traffic violations including battery to a police officer and criminal damage to state property.

Energy police say Shea fled a traffic stop before hitting two squad cars with a vehicle on Bandyville Road. No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect was eventually caught after being tased. He was taken into custody.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.