Building collapses in Cape Girardeau

Authorities were on the scene of a building collapse on Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau on Thursday.There were some people working on the front of 635 Good Hope, when the front of 633 Good Hope collapsed around 12:30 p.m., according to a City of Cape Girardeau employee.No one was injured in the incident.

The owner of both buildings said he plans to get a backhoe to clean up the area and shore up the walls so work can continue on 635 Good Hope to turn it into a nightclub.