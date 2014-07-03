Dyersburg police investigate possible stabbing death

Dyersburg Police are investigating a possible stabbing death.

A possible suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Willie Harris of Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Officers went inside the home and found his 55-year-old wife dead.

It all began when officers received a call at 6:41 a.m. Thursday for a possible stabbing at 192 Pecan Cove.

Officers learned a man had run out of the home to a neighbor's home who then called police.

Officers say a possible hostage situation was in progress so the Special Response Team and Negotiators were called to the scene.

Officers saw a 12-year-old child in a second story window of the home. The child was rescued by officers using a ladder supplied by the fire department.

After a short negotiation, the suspect voluntarily surrendered to police and walked out the front door of the home. He was taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing and is being conducted by the DPD Criminal Investigation Division.

