Carbondale police investigating credit card fraud

If anyone is associated with the four signatures or recognize them, please contact detectives (Source: Carbondale PD).

Carbondale police say they are investigating credit card fraud.

On June 27, Carbondale police say they got a report of forgery and credit card fraud complaint from a business in the 700 block of East Main Street.

Officers have identified two victims based on their signatures on receipts from purchases.

There are at least four other victims investigators are attempting to identify and notify.

If anyone is associated with the four signatures or recognize them, please contact Detective Brandon Weisenberger at 618-457-3200 ext. 441.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.