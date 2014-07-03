Illinois kids to go to kindergarten earlier

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - One of the new laws taking effect this week in Illinois is a requirement that children attend kindergarten at a younger age.

State officials say that change could mean higher costs for an already underfunded school system.

Kids now must enter kindergarten by the time they are six years old.

The previous requirement was seven.

