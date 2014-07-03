1 in custody after suspicious package left at Perryville McDonalds

One person is in custody after someone left a suspicious package inside the McDonalds in Perryville on Thursday morning.It happened around 7:55 a.m. at the McDonalds near Interstate 55.Police say a McDonalds employee reported the suspect made a comment about "blowing our heads off" while sitting at a table with a large backpack.Officers found a military style ruck sack in the restaurant.McDonalds and the adjoining Moto Mart were evacuated and closed for a couple of hours while authorities investigated.The suspect told FBI agents that he could have said the word "bomb," but didn't remember saying it. The suspect told the FBI that he was listening to his radio and heard stories about bombings in Iraq and ISIS.A McDonalds employee told authorities that the suspect was a local resident and came to the restaurant regularly.The bomb squad took the bag to the county range so they could Xray it. There was no explosive device found.The Perryville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Sikeston Bomb Squad, ATF, FBI responded to the scene.