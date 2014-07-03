Scott Co. Sheriff asks for public's help in finding wanted man - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott Co. Sheriff asks for public's help in finding wanted man

Walter said Don Chappell is wanted by the State of Missouri (Source: Scott County SO) Walter said Don Chappell is wanted by the State of Missouri (Source: Scott County SO)
He was recently seen in Oran, MO (Source: Scott County SO) He was recently seen in Oran, MO (Source: Scott County SO)
The sheriff said to use caution if approached by Chappell (Source: Scott County SO). The sheriff said to use caution if approached by Chappell (Source: Scott County SO).
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter is asking for the public's help in bringing a wanted man into custody.

Walter said Don Chappell is wanted in Missouri for a parole violation for absconding from the St. Louis Community Release Center.

He was serving a sentence for two counts of felony burglary, Chappell, 45, is known to have violent tendencies.

Chappell was recently seen in Oran, Missouri. His current location is unknown, but it is believed he is still in southeast Missouri.

He is described as 5’6” and 205 pounds. He has blue eyes. Chappell was last known to have long red hair that when worn down is past his shoulders. 

Chappell often wears his hair in a ponytail. He is partially bald. Chappell is also known to have facial hair.

Sheriff Walter urges the public to exercise caution if approached by Chappell.

The sheriff says that anyone who sees Chappell should immediately contact their local law enforcement agency, and if in Scott County call 911.

Sheriff Walter said that the cooperation of the public in the apprehension of wanted fugitives is always welcome.

He asks that anyone who has general information regarding this matter contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 545-3525, or leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

