Semo soccer unveils fall schedule

The Southeast Missouri State University women's soccer team announced its 2014 schedule on Wednesday, featuring seven matches at Houck Stadium.

Before the regular season begins the Redhawks will have two exhibitions games, first at Lipscomb Aug. 11, then at St. Louis Aug. 13.

Then the regular season kicks off with a conference match-up against Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin, in Martin, Tennessee on Aug. 24.

The Redhawks will then open the home schedule on Aug. 29 against St. Louis, and Illinois State on Sept. 13.

Southeast will head west to participate in the Air Force Academy Tournament Sept. 5 and 7. There they will face UC Davis and Northern Colorado in the tournament.

The OVC slate begins Sept. 26 at Eastern Illinois. Then the Redhawks will return home for a three-game stint beginning Oct. 3 against UT Martin, Murray State on Oct. 5 and Austin Peay on Oct. 10.

The Redhawks will wrap up the regular season on the road with three-straight matches before the OVC tournament. The OVC tournament will begin Nov. 6.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.