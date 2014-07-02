Body of missing Livingston County man found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The body of a Livingston County man who had been missing for a week has been located.

Dr. J.P. Lyles, 60, was found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 at the intersection of J.H. O'Bryan Drive and Highway 53, according to Deputy EMA Director Kenny Vincent.

Vincent says Lyles' body was found about a mile and a half from his home in Grand Rivers, Ky. by a member of the Burna Fire Department.

Officials believe Lyles' death was accidental, however the cause of death is unclear at this time. No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for the morning of Thursday, July 9 in Madisonville.

According to the county EMA, Lyles was last seen around noon on Wednesday, July 2. The search was called off around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Juy 3 but had resumed around 7 a.m. that morning.

Security footage had shown him leaving his home and that was the last time he was seen.

As more people started to look for Lyles, authorities said the focus switched to the Grand Rivers area.

They had searched Grand Rivers because that's the area he frequently walked around.

The doctor is said to have been active, walking five miles per day.

He left all electronics at home when he left the house.

"There's a couple of notes I've collected from the scene," Incident Commander Kenneth Vincent had said. "It was just some notes that were left there to the family. Nothing that shows any indication that it was his intent to take his life. But, the notes were written in present tense - like he was still alive, with no intent. But, at the time he left everything at his residence, so I'm not ruling it out."

The incident command was moved from Canal Campground to Canal Overlook last week because lots of people were there vacationing for the holiday weekend.

Officials had believed the influx of people would actually help because it meant extra eyes and ears on water and land.

