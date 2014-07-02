Man cited after traffic crash in Wayne County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man cited after traffic crash in Wayne County, IL

The man was cited for failure to reduce speed (Source: MGN). The man was cited for failure to reduce speed (Source: MGN).
WAYNE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A man was cited after a traffic crash in Wayne County, Illinois.

State police say Robert L. Shurn, age 29, of Alton, Illinois, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating in violation of driver’s license restriction.

The wreck happened around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2 on U.S. 45 and Interstate 64 Westbound on-ramp.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of the Penske who was Shurn, was southbound on U.S. 45 when he failed to negotiate his turn onto the westbound Interstate 64 on-ramp.

The vehicle overturned and came to rest on the driver’s side of the truck.

Shurn was transported from the crash scene by the Wayne County Ambulance Service to an area hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash. Shurn was wearing his seat belt.

The truck received major damage in the crash.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Wayne County Ambulance Service and Fairfield Rural Fire Department.

An Illinois State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer (C.V.E.O.) also joined the traffic crash investigation.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All right reserved.

