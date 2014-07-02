Fireworks back at downtown Cape Girardeau's riverfront

This is the first time in years the fireworks celebration is schedule to be downtown at the riverfront.As of Wednesday, the Cape Parks and Recreation Director Julia Thompson said they don't anticipate having to move it back to Arena Park due to the high water levels.Thompson said the river is expected to crest at 31 feet on Friday, July 4, which is not high enough to move the firework festivities.Thompson said a lot of people asked them to bring the celebration back downtown, and are excited it is scheduled to be here.They had to work out some logistics like getting a barge and marine permits and set up a shuttle service to make sure there is enough parking.Some business owners downtown are hoping the Independence Day fireworks celebration will spark some business.It’s the first time some of the businesses will be open on July 4 in years.Dennis Doc Cain with Port Cape Restaurant in Downtown Cape Girardeau said they're excited about bringing the fireworks back downtown.He thinks it helps draw the community together, since a lot of the shops and restaurants plan to stay open late Friday night.He’s even sprucing up his business with a new coat of paint. He said when the fireworks were downtown they would see more than 200 people stop in for ice cream, compared to being closed when the fireworks were at Arena Park.So he said he's excited the fireworks show is back downtown."It's good for business, it's good for our community, normally if it wasn't down here, we probably would not be open, but every time the fireworks had been down here it's been a very good business day for us, so we're very excited,” Cain said.With added people stopping in to the shops, organizers said parking is expected to be tight. So Cape Parks and Rec Director Julia Thompson encourages people to take the shuttle from the Show-Me Center.Also, she said don't be in a rush to leave since there will be a lot of people in the area, so it's a perfect time to stop into some of those restaurants.The program will begin at 8 p.m. the Common Pleas Courthouse with music and a color guard.Then, the fireworks are set to start around 9:15 p.m.