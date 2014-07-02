Trial date set for IL woman accused of murdering 4-year-old

A woman faces murder charges in connection to a 4-year-old's death over the weekend.

A woman faces murder charges in connection to a 4-year-old's death over the weekend.

A woman accused of the death of a 4-year-old Ware boy pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

A woman accused of the death of a 4-year-old Ware boy pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

It's been two and a half years since four-year-old Justin Hepburn died.

It's been two and a half years since four-year-old Justin Hepburn died.

It's been two and a half years since four-year-old Justin Hepburn died.

It's been two and a half years since four-year-old Justin Hepburn died.

Father waits years for son's murder case to go to trial

Father waits years for son's murder case to go to trial

Christopher Hepburn is a dad trying to find out what happened to his son (Source: Family)

Brown is accused of murdering 4 year-old Justin Hepburn in December of 2011 (Source: KFVS).

Following two and a half years of legal proceedings, a trial date was set July, 2 for Sacha Brown.

Brown is accused of murdering 4 year-old Justin Hepburn in December of 2011.

According to court documents the 4-year-old died from a skull fracture.

The State accused Brown of either by striking Hepburn in the head, or causing his head to hit an object.

The State alleges she tried cover up Hepburn's death by positing his body and other items to make it look accidental.

Last week, Justin's father spoke with Heartland News for the first time about the ongoing legal battle to find justice for his son.

"People are giving up," said Christopher Hepburn. "Well I can't give up. I will not give up. I refuse to give up."

Union County State's attorney Tyler Edmonds says Brown will have a bench trial on October 27.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.