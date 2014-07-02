Trial date set for IL woman accused of murdering 4-year-old - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trial date set for IL woman accused of murdering 4-year-old

Sacha Brown (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office) Sacha Brown (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
Brown is accused of murdering 4 year-old Justin Hepburn in December of 2011 (Source: KFVS).
Christopher Hepburn is a dad trying to find out what happened to his son (Source: Family) Christopher Hepburn is a dad trying to find out what happened to his son (Source: Family)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Following two and a half years of legal proceedings, a trial date was set July, 2 for Sacha Brown.

Brown is accused of murdering 4 year-old Justin Hepburn in December of 2011.

According to court documents the 4-year-old died from a skull fracture.

The State accused Brown of either by striking Hepburn in the head, or causing his head to hit an object.

The State alleges she tried cover up Hepburn's death by positing his body and other items to make it look accidental.

Last week, Justin's father spoke with Heartland News for the first time about the ongoing legal battle to find justice for his son.

"People are giving up," said Christopher Hepburn. "Well I can't give up. I will not give up. I refuse to give up."

Union County State's attorney Tyler Edmonds says Brown will have a bench trial on October 27.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

