Kentucky basketball announces non-league schedule

The Kentucky Wildcats non-league schedule was announced today.

Along with the Wildcats annual rivalry matchup with the Louisville Cardinals, they will be playing some of the nation's best teams.

They plan to visit the Cardinals on Dec. 27, but they will have some obstacles in their way before that matchup, like Kansas, Texas, North carolina, and UCLA.

Kentucky opens with home games against Grand Canyon on Nov. 14, and Buffalo on Nov. 16.

Key Games:

Nov. 18: Kansas

Dec. 5: Texas

Dec. 13: North Carolina

Dec. 20: UCLA