Woman facing 12 counts of prescription drug fraud, forgery

Police in Paducah, Kentucky say a routine traffic stop led them down a path that ended with the arrest of a Carlisle County woman on Tuesday afternoon, July 1.



Brenda Light, 49, of Bardwell, Ky., was arrested on an indictment charging her with 12 counts of attempting to or obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, false statement or forgery.



According to the police department, an officer said he found the driver of a car he stopped had an empty bottle of hydrocodone, a pain killer and a Schedule III controlled substance. Officers say the empty bottle had contained 60 tablets, and had been filled 15 days before the incident.



An investigation began and officers learned that the man driving the car had been receiving monthly prescriptions for the pain killers from a local physician.



Police say a representative of the physician's office said the man was not a patient of theirs. However, she recognized the man was the son of an employee in the office.



The employee, identified as Light, was interviewed. Police say she admitted she had called 12 prescriptions in for her son because of a medical issue, but said her son had no idea that the physician had not authorized the prescriptions.



The McCracken County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Light with 12 counts of attempting to or obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, false statement or forgery. She was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.