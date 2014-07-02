Police work crash after driver fails to yield

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor non-life threatening injuries (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS).

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Southeast Missouri Violent Crime Task Force was activated on Wednesday, July 2.

Around 30 police officers from different departments were on patrol and a number of arrests were made for violations.

Police say a vehicle failed to yield to a police officer and rolled their vehicle near the intersection of Edgewood and Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor non-life threatening injuries. The driver has pending charges for a number of traffic violations.

Richard L. Jenkins, 28 from Cape Girardeau, was arrested by Charleston DPS on Cape Girardeau County warrants for class C felony unlawful possession of a firearm, class C felony possession of a controlled substance and class A misdemeanor resisting arrest for an incident that happened on April 1, 2014.

Deion Phillips, 18, has been charged for allegedly shooting Jenkins on Friday, June 27 on Cousin Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.



Also on Wednesday, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated to further investigate a number of crimes that have taken place in Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County.

That includes two homicides and other shootings. Illinois State Police, Sikeston DPS, Charleston DPS, Poplar Bluff Police Department and various federal agencies are assisting the Major Case Squad in their advanced intelligence sharing.

The Major Case Squad will be comparing commonalities between the shootings and homicides to determine any similarities. They will also be following up on multiple leads.

