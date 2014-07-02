Soccer becoming more popular among youth - Car owners wait months to get recalled ignition switches fixed

If you're getting ready to grill this Fourth of July and don't want the mess, the Yoshi Grilling Mat claims to help with that; but Does It Work?

We have some tips to help you get the most gas mileage out of your car.

A woman who lost her eye five years ago in a firework accident is warning others of the dangers.

Good evening,

Reports show that soccer has become the second-most popular youth sport in the United States, behind only basketball. Todd Tumminia talked to Suzanne Carter today. She organizes the youth leagues at Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation and says they've seen the numbers growing for a few years now.



GM has sent out recall letters for nearly 29 million vehicles since January, but drivers are quickly finding out that doesn't mean they can get their car fixed right away. Nichole Cartmell talked to a Heartland woman who has been waiting for months to get her ignition switch replaced. You can watch the story tonight on Heartland News.



Police say a Jackson, Mo. man is accused of pulling a shotgun on a family who was shooting off fireworks. He allegedly put a shotgun shell into the gun and pointed it at the father, demanding they stop shooting off fireworks. Mollie Lair will have more on this story tonight, on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



This is the first time in years the fireworks celebration is scheduled to be in downtown Cape Girardeau at the riverfront. As of Wednesday, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director said they don't anticipate having to move it back to Arena Park due to the high water levels. Christy Millweard talked to some business owners who are hoping the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will spark some business.



A woman from Wappapello, Mo. is still dealing with a major firework accident five years later. A bottle rocket exploded in Melissa Phelps’ eye. Kadee Brosseau talked to her today, and she’s urging everyone to be extra careful.

Along with the Independence Day holiday, AAA Travel anticipates drivers will pay the highest gas prices during the holiday since 2008. Nick Chabarria talked to the owner of Advanced Automotive today about how drivers can get the most out of their car’s gas mileage. You can click here for some tips.

If you’re getting ready to grill for the Fourth of July, but don’t want to mess with the clean-up, the Yoshi Grilling Mat might be for you. Does it work? Find out on Heartland News at 10.

The Livingston County EMA says crews are searching for a missing man at the Canal Campground. They say J.P. Lyles went missing around noon on Wednesday.



Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating a home invasion that happened late on Tuesday night. According to police, two black men with handguns entered a home around 10:30 p.m. One victim was hit in the head and the other was shot in the abdomen. Allison Twaits had the story. You can click here for more.

After two and a half years of legal proceedings, a trial date was set for July 2 for Sacha Brown. She is accused of murdering four-year-old Justin Hepburn in December of 2011.



The family at the center of a controversial Facebook post about KFC has decided not to take the $30K donation from the restaurant chain. The family’s lawyer said the family didn’t think it was appropriate to accept the donation.

In national news, a U.S. cargo vessel loaded with hundreds of tons of Syria’s chemical weapons left an Italian port on Wednesday to destroy the arms at sea as part of the international effort to rid Syria of its chemical weapon stockpile.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS