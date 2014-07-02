IL man sentenced to 14 years for sex abuse

Police say a Murphysboro man is accused of sex abuse involving a child under the age of 9.

A Murphysboro, Illinois man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexual abuse involving a minor.

According to the Jackson County state's attorney's office, Willie L. Gaston, 43, of Murphysboro, was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse following a jury trial in April 2014.



Gaston was accused of sexually abusing a child. The child's mother reported the abuse.



The child was examined by doctors and interviewed by the Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center. The child's clothing was also sent off for forensic testing.



Gaston's DNA was also obtained for evidence. The state's attorney's office says the DNA sample was consistent with Gaston's DNA profile.



The investigation was conducted by the Murphysboro PD, the Perry-Jackson County Advocacy Center and the Southern Illinois Forensic Science Center.



