Murphysboro man sentenced for burglary

A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to more than 20 years behind bars for his involvement in a Dec. 2013 burglary.

According to the Jackson County state's attorney's office, Randy D. Etherton 35, of Murphyboro, was convicted following a jury trial held in April 2014.

Etherton was accused of breaking into a Pomona, Illinois home taking jewelry and other items.

Police found impressions in the snow of the suspect's footprint.

The tread pattern of Etherton's boots were consistent with the impressions in the snow found at the scene, according to police.

The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

