2 teens sentenced to 10 years for armed robbery

Two Murphysboro teens were sentenced to prison for their roles in an armed robbery of a convenience store in Elkville.Marlon A. Santos, 19, and Drake M. Smith, 18, both of Murphysboro were sentenced to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the Jan. 18, 2014 armed robbery of the Casey's General Store on North 4th Street. Both will serve three years probation after they are released.The clerk told police two men came into the business and demanded cash. The clerk said one of the suspects had what looked like was a handgun.Both had a cloth covering their faces. Both were wearing one glove each.Police developed leads involving a group of juveniles in a series of armed robberies that happened in January.Santos indicated to police that he provided transportation to Smith and a juvenile to commit the armed robbery.Smith admitted to entering the store with a juvenile and demanding the cash. Smith said the juvenile had a BB gun. Smith's fingerprints were collected off the door of the store. Investigators also found the BB gun believed to have been used in the robbery.