Murphysboro, IL man sentenced for armed robbery

A Murphysboro, Illinois man has been sentenced for armed robbery.



Michael C. Carr, Jackson County state's attorney, announced on Wednesday that Dontriel Barnes, 18, was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court for his role in an armed robbery of an attendant at the Circle K gas station on Dec. 9, 2013.



The gas station is located at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and 14th Street in Murphysboro, Ill.



Barnes, who was convicted by a Jackson County jury on Thursday, May 1 after a jury trial that lasted three days, was ordered to serve 22 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a three year term of mandatory supervised release.



According to Carr, evidence at trial revealed that Barnes entered the gas station around 10:30 p.m. with a handgun and demanded money from the attendant. Video surveillance showed that a masked robber has pointed a gun at the cashier as he took the money. It also showed the clothing he was wearing.



The attendant immediately called the Murphysboro Police Department which had two cars within blocks of the Circle K gas station.



Minutes after the call, Barnes was seen by an officer a few blocks away walking out of an alley between 15th and 16th Streets at the intersection of Gartside. After he was told by the officer that a robbery had just occurred only a few blocks away and that an officer was going to pat him down, Barnes took off and ran.



The officer caught Barnes next to a large privacy fence between two homes on 16th Street. Police say they found the cash taken in the robbery in Barnes' pants pocket.



At the time, Murphysboro was covered in one of the largest snowfalls of the season. Officers were able to follow footprints in the snow made by Barnes to find the clothing, mask and gloves used in the robbery.



An ISP forensic scientist from the Carbondale, Ill. crime lab testified that DNA found on the mask matched the DNA of Barnes.



Because of the snow, the gun was not found by officers. However, two months later, it was found by the property owner on the other side of the privacy fence where Barnes was arrested.



This case was investigated by the Murphysboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Science from Carbondale.



State's Attorney Michael C. Carr prosecuted this case.



