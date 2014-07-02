$40M in unclaimed property returned to Missourians

Zweifel said he's still holding more than $822 million in unclaimed property to be returned (Source: MGN).

State Treasurer Clint Zweifel said more than $40 million in unclaimed property has been returned to more than 170,000 accounts in Fiscal Year 2014.

That's a 25 percent increase in accounts returned over Fiscal Year 2013.

“In a little over five years, I have returned nearly half of all Unclaimed Property ever returned in state history - $200 million,” Treasurer Zweifel said. “I am proud of my unclaimed property team. It is their hard work, flexibility and commitment to excellence that has allowed us to break records every year since I took office. They are going above and beyond to return this property to those who own it quickly and efficiently.”

Zweifel said he's still holding more than $822 million in unclaimed property to be returned to more than 4.8 million accounts.

He says the average unclaimed property return is $300.

The website to search is at ShowMeMoney.com: http://www.treasurer.mo.gov/content/find-your-property

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.