Trail construction in Paducah, KY begins July 7

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
The Greenway Trail underpass construction will begin Monday, July 7. (Source: City of Paducah)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Detour signs will installed on Monday, July 7 in preparation for the Tuesday closing of the Brookport Bridge.

The construction includes the installation of an underpass that will connect two sections of the Greenway Trail in Paducah, Ky. The contractor will have 21 consecutive days to install the 52-foot long lighted underpass at U.S. 45X.

The Brookport Bridge is also known as the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge or the U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge.

The city has been working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation about the timing to complete the underpass.

"We know that the public is eager for the Greenway Trail underpass to be completed to allow for the safe crossing of the U.S. 45," said City Engineer-Public Works Director Rick Murphy. "Once it is installed, Paducah will have more than four miles of trail to enjoy. However, for public safety reasons the city needed to wait for the completion of IDOT's I-24 Ohio River Bridge project before we interrupted the Brookport Bridge's traffic flow."

The work to install new joints and a deck overlay on the I-24 bridge began in September 2013.

In addition to the underpass, left to be installed in this phase of trail construction include signage, quarter markers, intersection safety devices and a shelter.

In September 2013, the city approved a $672,502 contract with Harper Construction to put in about 1.2 miles of a concrete pedestrian and bicycle trail on the city's floodwall levee between the skatepark at Noble Park and U.S. 45 behind the Smoke Shop.

This trail phase involves crossing Cairo Road (KY305) with signage and pavement markings to alert the trail-users and drivers in addition to a pedestrian underpass to be built as U.S. 45.

The underpass involves trail-users taking a gentle path off the floodwall levee, taking the short underpass and then going back up onto the levee. Retaining walls will be on either end of the underpass as you go up and down the levee.

This Greenway Trail phase is funded primarily by a Federal Highway Administration Transportation Enhancement Grant for $500,000. The city also has remaining funds from a previous Greenway Trail project and funds from a 2010 bond in addition to funds available from the Boyles Estate Community Foundation, an endowment designated for walking and biking trails in the city.

The city currently has two sections of trail available to the public. In 2008, the city opened a 1.75 mile trail segment between Noble Park and County Park Road. In 2012, the 1.67 mile segment between Campbell Street (next to the Paducah Expo Center) and U.S. 45X (North 8th Street) opened.

Once the phase under construction is finished, the Greenway Trail will stretch 4.6 miles.

