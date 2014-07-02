Marion home invasion - Cape Giradeau fireworks decision - Deadly KY collision

Marion home invasion - Cape Giradeau fireworks decision - Deadly - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police are investigating a home invasion in Marion.
Cape Giradeau's firework display could be moving.
1 person is dead after a crash in western KY.
Tonight at 5:00, Allison Twaits is live with latest on a home invasion - shooting that happened in Marion.

A decision is expected sometime Wednesday regarding whether or not to move Cape Girardeau's fireworks show from the riverfront to the Arena. Christy Millweard has the details how it could affect downtown businesses.

And, this time of year emergency rooms are loaded with injures due to firecrackers. Kadee Brosseau has tips on how to keep your kids safe tonight at 5:03.

Wow: Police say a Jackson, Missouri man is accused of pulling a shotgun on a family who was shooting off fireworks last weekend.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation that would have required a 72-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.

A man was injured Wednesday morning after falling from the top of a fireworks tent in Cape Girardeau.

Highway 34 east in Marble Hill back open after a crash on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly collision that killed a western Kentucky man.

State Police remind parents not to leave a child alone in a hot car as temperatures are on the rise.

Look for partly cloudy to mostly clear and cool skies tonight and an even cooler Thursday! Tune into first weather at 6:05.

Tropical Storm Arthur was located about 110 miles east-northeast of Cape Canaveral, FL, at 1 p.m. CT.

Farmington police and fire departments were assisting with a small fire at the Farmington Correctional Center on Wednesday.

Trending on Facebook: Some California residents can now order what's called a 'Proud Whopper' - instead of 'Have it your way' you can now 'Be your own way,' according to Burger King.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

