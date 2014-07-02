Wisconsin police arrest man sought in Illinois rest stop deaths - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

BELOIT, Wis. (KFVS/AP) - Police in southeastern Wisconsin have arrested a man wanted in connection to two homicides in northern Illinois.

Beloit police say they arrested 36-year-old Terence Doddy Friday morning after a high-speed chase in Rock County.

The man is a suspect in the killings of 44-year-old Tonya Bargman and 37-year-old Todd Hansmeier.

Illinois State Police say Bargman was killed Tuesday at a rest stop near Paw Paw in north-central Illinois. They say surveillance video showed a man attacking the Monticello, Illinois, woman as she left a restroom

Hansmeier was an insurance salesman from Rockford, Illinois. He was found dead of head and neck injuries Monday at a Rockford business.

Police said in a news release that 44-year-old Tonya D. Bargman of Monticello was found at the Willow Creek rest stop on I-39 in northern Illinois about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Surveillance video showed a man attacking her as she left a restroom at the rest stop.

The rest stop is just outside the small town of Paw Paw and about 40 miles south of Rockford. Monticello is 20 miles west of Champaign.

Doddy was seen leaving the scene in the victim's grey 2013 Nissan Altima, with the license plates BARGMN2. It also has a silver-colored "Illini Nissan" decal on the lower rear bumper.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.

