Wisconsin police arrest man sought in Illinois rest stop deaths

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Nine tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Stoddard County, Missouri.
