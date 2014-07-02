Wisconsin police arrest man sought in Illinois rest stop deaths

A silver-colored "Illinis Nissan" decal is on the lower rear bumper on the car. (Source: Illinois State Police)

BELOIT, Wis. (KFVS/AP) - Police in southeastern Wisconsin have arrested a man wanted in connection to two homicides in northern Illinois.

Beloit police say they arrested 36-year-old Terence Doddy Friday morning after a high-speed chase in Rock County.

The man is a suspect in the killings of 44-year-old Tonya Bargman and 37-year-old Todd Hansmeier.

Illinois State Police say Bargman was killed Tuesday at a rest stop near Paw Paw in north-central Illinois. They say surveillance video showed a man attacking the Monticello, Illinois, woman as she left a restroom

Hansmeier was an insurance salesman from Rockford, Illinois. He was found dead of head and neck injuries Monday at a Rockford business.

The rest stop is just outside the small town of Paw Paw and about 40 miles south of Rockford. Monticello is 20 miles west of Champaign.

