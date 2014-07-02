Jackson man accused of pulling shotgun on family shooting off fireworks

Police say a Jackson, Missouri man is accused of pulling a shotgun on a family who was shooting off fireworks last weekend.



According to the Jackson Police Department, James L. Holloway, 69, of Jackson, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and third degree assault.



Jackson police say Holloway approached a neighbor who was shooting off fireworks on Saturday, June 28. Holloway allegedly put a shotgun shell into the gun and pointed it at the father, demanding they stop shooting off the fireworks.



After that, police say an altercation took place, and the gun was taken away from Holloway.



Holloway was booked into hte Cape Giradeau County Jail under $7,500 bond.



