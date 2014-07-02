Multiple agencies assist with fire at Farmington Correctional Center

Farmington police and fire departments were assisting with a small fire (Source: MGN).

Farmington police and fire departments were assisting with a small fire at the Farmington Correctional Center on Wednesday.



According to the Missouri Department of Corrections (MDOC), while roof repair was underway, smoke was reported and the fire department was called.



MDOC says there is no injuries.



They are currently checking on the inmates.



