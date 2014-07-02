Hwy. 34 in Marble Hill back open after crash

Highway 34 east in Marble Hill is back open after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.



According to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department, the crash was just east of the four-way stop in town near McDonalds and Country Mart.



Three people were injured. All those injured had non-life threatening injuries.



The road was closed for about a hour and a half.



Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

