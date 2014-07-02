Man dies after two vehicle collision in western KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man dies after two vehicle collision in western KY

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly collision that killed a western Kentucky man.

The deadly crash happened on KY 139, just south of Creswell Hill, on Tuesday, July 1 shortly after 3 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows that Christopher C. Caraway, 29, of Princeton, Kentucky was driving his Mazda RX7 southbound on KY 139. Brian A. Samuels, 29, also of Princeton, was driving a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck northbound on KY 139 when it appeared that Samuels’ vehicle veered into the southbound lane and struck Caraway’s vehicle head-on.

Both vehicles came to rest in the travel portion of the roadway.

Caraway was transported via ambulance to the Caldwell Medical Center. Due to his condition, he was flown to Vanderbilt by Air Evac when the helicopter had to be diverted to the Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Police say Caraway succumbed to his injuries and died at JSMC.

Samuels and his 6-year-old son were flown by PHI to Vanderbilt for treatment.

Caraway and Samuels were wearing seatbelts. The 6-year-old boy was restrained in a booster seat.

Troopers are continuing the investigation. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Police Department, Caldwell County Rescue Squad and Caldwell County EMS assisted at the scene.

