Preparing for Independence Day travel

AAA said July 4 could be a record travel day (Source: MGN). AAA said July 4 could be a record travel day (Source: MGN).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

According to national studies from AAA, and other reports, Thursday through Sunday travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend should be the heaviest we’ve seen in years.

For this reason, many transportation departments are suspending or limiting construction projects in areas where you might normally see work, so that your drive is a little easier from Thursday to Sunday.

You can also check out more about what you can expect for your drive by going to the state’s transportation sites.

You can also find the latest gas prices in the Heartland on the new KFVS ios news app.

The following links can help you same time and money with travel and gas prices:

Heartland road conditions

Construction and Work Zones

Heartland gas prices

