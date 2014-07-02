Man falls from top of fireworks tent in Cape Girardeau

A man was injured Wednesday morning after falling from the top of a fireworks tent in Cape Girardeau.He had climbed onto the top of the tent, located in a parking lot behind Quiznos, to repair a part of the tent that had been damaged by a storm Tuesday night, according to Battalion Chief Brad Dillow with Cape Fire Department.After losing his footing, the man slid down the tent and then fell about seven feet to the ground.He was knocked out but did regain consciousness before being taken to a local hospital.Crews on scene said his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.The incident happened around 8:30 a.m.Dillow says the man is associated with the business.