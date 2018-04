Suspects wanted in Marion armed home invasion

Police in Marion are investigating a home invasion that happened late Tuesday night.Two black men with handguns entered a home in the 1200 block of Midway Court around 10:30 p.m., according to police.One victim was hit in the head and a second victim was shot in the abdomen. The first victim refused medical treatment and the second victim was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say the suspects are two black males, both wearing dark hoodies and dark jeans. Both suspects fled south on foot.Illinois State Police responded and processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information should contact the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.