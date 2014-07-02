Cape Girardeau home damaged in early morning fire

Firefighters worked an early morning fire at a home in Cape Girardeau.

The incident happened at 3121 Timmar Lane around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the fire department.





A smoke detector alerted the homeowner who called for help and was able to get out safely with one of her pets. The other pet was found under a bed and taken out safely as well.





Crews on scene found smoke and fire the attic area and were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes.







There is no word at this time on a cause, but the fire is not believed to be suspicious.



About $15,000 worth of damage to the home was reported.



