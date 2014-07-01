Fire crews respond to semi fire on I-64

The Jefferson County Fire Protection District responded to a call of a semi fire on Interstate 64 around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1.



According to Captain Conan King, it happened on I-64 eastbound to 72 between Mount Vernon and Woodlawn.



All traffic heading east in that area was stopped for about half an hour. Captain King said traffic is now back to normal.



The semi was hauling nine or 10 vehicles. It is undetermined how the fire started, but Captain King said he believes it started in one of the vehicles being hauled.



Woodlawn and Mt. Vernon fire departments responded because of the nature of the incident.



No one was injured.



