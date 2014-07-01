Bus driver allegedly attacked in Carterville, IL

The driver reportedly stopped near Illinois 13 and Campground Road. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)

It happened near Campground Road off Illinois 13. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated battery on July 1 in Carterville, Illinois.



According to deputies, the incident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Route 13 and Campground Road.



They say a Rides Mass Transit employee was allegedly attacked while driving a bus.



The suspect, Arthur J. Wilkins, 56, was taken into custody by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office with help from Carterville and Crainville Police Departments.



Wilkins is charged with aggravated battery. His bond is set at $50,000.



Deputies say the victim had non-life threatening injuries to his face. His name is not being released at this time.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.